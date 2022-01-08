Retiring GOP lawmaker has a request for her political party —even if they do it without her

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 16:54 Hits: 1

An outgoing Republican lawmaker in Wisconsin who pushed back against former President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud is urging her political party to move on and turn from the path they are heading down.

Although Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Wisc.) has been described as a hometown hero and public servant for more than two decades, that reportedly changed last month when she spoke out against a Republican-backed proposal. After reviewing two assessments of the presidential election, Bernier believes the conclusion is substantial: there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. While she is not a fan or supporter of President Joe Biden, she does believe he was legitimately elected by the American people.

Because of that, she has a message for the members of her party that are refusing to accept the outcome of the election.

“We need to stop putting a shadow over our elected officials, especially our presidents, that were duly elected,” she said.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Michael Gableman —a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice currently in charge of a partisan review of the 2020 election— recently spoke at a meeting for the Chippewa County Republican Party where he criticized Bernier's argument that no widespread voter fraud occurred.

“She said she was going to bring her questions and her concealed carry permit,” said Gableman as he noted that the Republican lawmaker was not present. “If you're an elected official and you're so afraid of your constituents that you think you have to bring a firearm to see them, you should take a long hard look at what you've been doing. And then, frankly, resign."

Although Bernier has no intent on stepping down from her post, she has made it clear that she will not seek re-election in November 2022. “You know, I don't want to overstay my welcome,” Bernier said in an interview. “I don't want to get old and pass away in the Senate, you know. I want to have impact.”

