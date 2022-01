Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 06:45 Hits: 6

The United States and Russia open talks Sunday in Geneva on soaring tensions over Ukraine, with Moscow seeking a wide-ranging new security arrangement with the West but facing strong pressure to pull back troops.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220109-us-russia-launch-high-stakes-talks-to-avoid-conflict-in-ukraine