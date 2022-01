Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 09:08 Hits: 8

Fifty years after last hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon kick off the continental showpiece on Sunday targeting a sixth title while hoping the spectre of the coronavirus does not overshadow the tournament.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220109-host-cameroon-has-high-hopes-for-sixth-title-as-africa-cup-of-nations-2022-kicks-off