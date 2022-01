Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 09:12 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: De facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku's Jaafar's remarks on MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki's share trading controversy are disappointing as they sidestep the key questions in the issue, say four members of a Parliamentary Special Select Committee. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/09/wan-junaidi039s-remarks-on-share-price-downplay-seriousness-of-azam-issue-say-parliamentary-panel-members