Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 09:12 Hits: 8

LONDON (Reuters) - British education minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday a reduction in the self-isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 would be helpful for those workforces hit by absences, Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/09/uk-minister-says-reduced-covid-isolation-period-would-help-workers