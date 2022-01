Category: World Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 16:28 Hits: 1

On Friday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and vaccine mandate for health care workers. A decision will follow in the coming days or weeks.

