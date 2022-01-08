Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 21:30 Hits: 6

Cyber Ninjas, the company that conducted Arizona’s 2020 election fraudit, had zero election audit experience when the Arizona state Senate hired it to fluff Donald Trump’s antediluvian scrotum—and now the company is taking a well-earned dirt nap.

Rule No. 1 of conducting a fair and thorough election audit is “Don’t hire a company with a silly name.” You wouldn’t let the Colonoscopy Ninjas do your annual checkup, would you? So why would anyone let the Cyber Ninjas root around in the bowels of their election infrastructure? Perhaps because literally no one else was willing to participate in a performative scheme to undermine faith in our democracy and the certified results of the 2020 election.

So why was this partisan, wholly unqualified outfit conducting such an important review in the first place? Well, expertise is overrated, according to thousands of COVID-19 casualties who could have saved themselves with a safe, effective, and free vaccination but chose instead to lay down their lives for a man who wouldn’t budge an inch if they were bleeding profusely from a head wound right in front of him.

Now Cyber Ninjas is no more—because their audit was shit, the company refused to hand over documents it was ordered to surrender, and a judge, having had enough of their monkey business, ordered the hacks to pay a hefty daily fine until they gave up the goods.

