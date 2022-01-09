Democratic National Committee staff unionizes, this week in the war on workers

Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 00:00 Hits: 5

Democratic National Committee staff announced this week that they are unionizing, joining the Service Employees International Union. Former Rep. Donna Edwards counted the union cards as management voluntarily recognized the union.

“Throughout this process, our aim has been not only to improve the lives of current and future staff at the DNC, but to ensure our staff, no matter where they live, are protected and given the resources they need to thrive in their careers and succeed in our mission to elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” said DNC staffer Alison Goh, a leader of the organizing effort, in a statement.

DNC Executive Director Sam Cornale said, “I am inspired by the incredible DNC team, and that’s especially true today as they live the values we hold dear as Democrats.”

● State efforts to curb porch theft have another potential victim: Delivery workers.

140 sanitation workers at Republic in Georgia are unionizing with the Teamsters at the same time. https://t.co/IZ8gajDvPN January 6, 2022

● How the pandemic made hotel housekeeping more difficult—and disgusting, Hugo Martin reports in the Los Angeles Times.

● More than $3 billion in stolen wages recovered for workers between 2017 and 2020. And that’s just a drop in the bucket compared with what employers stole from workers in that time.

This roundup has taken a couple weeks off for the holidays, but here are some interesting and important things I would have included:

Let’s talk about the social function of #COVID19 vaccines, and how that is likely very different for working people vs. the professional class. ????1/17 December 22, 2021

● It's awfully convenient for shippers that longshore workers get blamed for delays, as contract fight looms, Saurav Sarkar writes at Labor Notes.

ILWU members say the port terminal operators are drawing attention to the delays to cast longshore workers in a bad light ahead of contract negotiations next year. “The foreign-flag steamship lines are going to exert all of the leverage that they can towards American workers to get the absolute best deal that they can in the upcoming negotiations,” said Seattle longshore worker Justin Hirsch, “and if that means going to sympathetic ears in the press to throw mud at us, they’ll do it with absolutely no hesitations.”

The new Starbucks union @SBWorkersUnited has held three elections so far, likely going 2 for 3. What’s crucial is they keep filing for more: —3 others in Buffalo area —1 in Mesa AZ —2 in Boston —1 in Seattle That’s a lot of fires for Howard Schultz and team to be putting out. December 21, 2021

NEW: Starbucks workers in Mesa, AZ, are fighting to become next unionized Starbucks store. Workers began organizing after Starbucks fired their sick manager for calling out corporate’s union-busting in Buffalo. Now they’re facing extreme anti-union tactics at their own store pic.twitter.com/cRYSXQVN6a January 6, 2022

