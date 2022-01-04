The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France and U.K. Sued for Manslaughter After 27 Migrants Seeking Help Drowned in English Channel

The French humanitarian group Utopia 56 has filed a manslaughter lawsuit against British and French officials for failing to help 27 migrants who drowned to death in the English Channel in November. The only two survivors say they were ignored when they made distress calls and told their location to French and English rescue services after their boat capsized and started sinking in the freezing waters off the French port city of Calais. We speak with Nikolaï Posner of Utopia 56, who says the lawsuit is meant to “bring the truth and the transparency on what happened.”

