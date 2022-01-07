Sudan Protests Demand End to Military Rule: No Negotiation, No Partnership, No Legitimacy

. Earth911
We get an update from Sudan, where at least three pro-democracy protesters were killed by security forces on Thursday, bringing the death toll to at least 60 since the military coup on October 25. Thursday’s protest came four days following Abdalla Hamdok’s resignation as Sudan’s prime minister, after he was deposed in the October coup and then shortly restored to power by the military in November. However, protesters on the ground find Hamdok’s resignation insignificant and consider him irrelevant to the fight for full democratic control over the government, says Sudanese activist Marine Alneel, who joins us from Khartoum. The civilian slogan is now “no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy,” she explains, saying protesters are no longer interested in preserving the joint military-civilian governing deal signed after mass protests in 2019 that toppled longtime leader Omar al-Bashir. “In 2019, many people were displeased with the partnership, and now mostly people are outright rejecting any form of partnership with the military,” she says.
