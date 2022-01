Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 09:46 Hits: 2

Czech Renata Voracova has been detained in the same hotel as tennis star Novak Djokovic over a vaccine dispute. Meanwhile, Djokovic's lawyers said he had COVID last month.

