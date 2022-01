Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 10:16 Hits: 2

Security forces appeared to have quelled massive riots in Kazakhstan although the political situation remains volatile. Karim Massimo, a close ally of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, is now suspected of treason.

