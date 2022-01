Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 07:35 Hits: 6

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States has questions about Kazakhstan’s request for assistance from a Russia-led security organization to help quell protests that have left dozens of people dead in the Central Asian country.

