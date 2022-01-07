Former McCarthy staffer explains why he left to work for Liz Cheney in wake of insurrection

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 16:00 Hits: 9

A former staffer for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is speaking out about his experience working under the California Republican and why he left his position to work with a lawmaker whose values he aligns with more closely. In an interview with CNN on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, Ryan O’Toole described a hands-off boss who had seemingly nothing to say to his team following the devastating insurrection that sent the Capitol into lockdown. According to O’Toole, it was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer who acknowledged what was going on that day and thanked staffers for their help once proceedings resumed to certify the election.

“I didn’t get a chance to have any sort of debrief and my understanding is that none of the McCarthy staff were able to connect with him regarding the day’s events or how to respond to them, frankly,” O’Toole said. “But I’d be remiss if I didn’t recount, as we’re walking back from that secure room that we’ve been evacuated to to complete the day’s business on the House floor, Speaker Pelosi and Leader Hoyer stopped our team, our floor team, to thank us for the job that we had done assisting members and continuing the process and continuing the Democratic process that we were there for. And I think that demonstrates the color of the leadership that that day demanded.”

Former Kevin McCarthy staffer Ryan O'Toole: "For me after Jan 6, my conscience and my values were clear ... after January 6, Kevin McCarthy went to Mar-a-Lago, and I think that says things pretty clearly for the American people." pic.twitter.com/MJzPiGb1m6 January 6, 2022

O’Toole worked with McCarthy until March 2021 before assuming the role of strategic initiatives director for Cheney. He has worked for Cheney as her deputy policy director since May. Speaking on how the insurrection affected him, O’Toole was quick to note that, even though McCarthy initially condemned the Trump-inspired riot, the House Minority Leader still showed his loyalty to the former president. “I can’t speak to why McCarthy has changed his position,” O’Toole said, noting that McCarthy initially blamed Trump for inciting the insurrectionists.

Speaking on the House Floor in the wake of the violence, McCarthy said that “the president bears responsibility.” “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump,” he said. Within months, however, McCarthy no longer was interested in denouncing Trump and began siding with Trump supporters—and Trump himself. O’Toole told CNN that he had no idea what led to McCarthy’s about-face but that it certainly prompted the former staffer to act.

“Something’s changed in his values. I can’t speak to what that might be in terms of what his calculus is,” O’Toole said. “Look, for me after January 6th, my conscience and my values were clear: We need to be loyal to the Constitution. And I made a choice to leave and go work for somebody who did believe in that. After January 6th, Kevin McCarthy went to Mar-a-Lago and I think that says things pretty clearly for the American people.”

