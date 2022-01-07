Bilingual ads slam anti-democratic Congressional Republicans on anniversary of insurrection

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 17:30 Hits: 7

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus' (CHC) campaign arm has released English and Spanish-language digital ads slamming anti-democratic Congressional Republicans on the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

“An attack on our democracy,” the ad’s narrator says. “Rioters in the Capitol. Beating police. Killing an officer. And Republican politicians? Silent.” Proving that point: When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a moment of silence on Thursday, just one lone House Republican bothered to show up.

“National Republicans turned their backs on our country,” the narrator’s ad continues. “It’s time for leaders who won’t look the other way.”

“Republicans in Congress helped spread the 'Big Lie' and have consistently denied the full scale of violence at the Capitol, comparing the mob’s breaching of the building to a ‘normal tourist visit,” BOLD PAC Chair Ruben Gallego said in a statement received by Daily Kos. “One year later, they are still hiding the truth about the insurrection, turning their backs on our democracy, and standing with extremists and insurrectionists. It’s time for leaders who won’t look the other way and abandon this great country.”

While white insurrectionists attempted to overturn the 2020 results through violence, the Republican Party attempted to overturn it through procedure by objecting to state results based on complete lies. Ultimately, 147 Republicans tried to overturn the will of the voters, nearly all of them House Republicans. They included House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

The latter has pushed a racist ad claiming that it’s undocumented immigrants who are the actual insurrectionists, ignoring her own voting record. The ad also echoes a white supremacist conspiracy theory in the process.

“The best way to fight the Republican disinformation campaign is to uncover the truth about what they knew and how they were involved and to hold them accountable for their actions,” Gallego, a U.S. military veteran, continued in the statement. “This is an important issue for BOLD PAC because misinformation campaigns continue to target the Latino community, especially through their use of Spanish-language media.”

House Republicans ignored Thursday’s moment of silence even after July testimony from U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who described how racist insurrectionists insulted his U.S. citizenship, telling him “you’re not even an American.” Insurrectionists told him he deserved to die.

“I was falsely accused of betraying my oath, of choosing my paycheck over my loyalty to the US Constitution, even as I defended the very democratic process that protected everyone in the hostile crowd,” Gonell, a U.S. military veteran, told the House committee. “While I was at the lower west terrace of the Capitol working with my fellow officers to prevent the breach and restore order, the rioters called me traitor, a disgrace and that I, an Army veteran and a police officer, should be executed.”

