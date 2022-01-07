This Week in Statehouse Action: Remember the Capitol edition

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
It’s a new year, and the Alamo is SO 19th century … remembering the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is just SO now. Really, it’s the hottest thing to do during this cold, cold month.
Oh, except for trying to keep up with the myriad legislatures (the vast majority, actually) convening in January. That’s also very hot, but that warmth is probably at least partly due to the friction generated by frantically trying to keep up with all of it.
The fun (…“fun”) won’t be in full swing for a couple of weeks yet, so this is a great time to talk about what policies we can expect to see pop up in and percolate through various statehouses this year.
Voting Stuff: As we observe the dark anniversary of one of the darkest days in American democracy, it’s worth our time to consider what kind of actual anti-democratic laws we can expect to see this year in the many GOP-controlled legislatures across the country.Campaign Action
We can actually expect things to be a little quieter on that front this year.
Why?
States that could do it already did.
Also worth noting: The threat to free and fair elections in GOP-controlled states isn’t only coming from the legislatures.
It’s emerging from Republicans running for the job of top elections official in Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, and beyond.
Secretary of state races are always ultra-important, but even folks who don’t pay attention to state-level stuff as obsessively as your author got a crash course in how essential principled election officials of any party are in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential contest (remember when Georgia’s very GOP secretary of state stood up to Trump’s attempts to bully him into statewide election fraud?)
Election results are partisan.
But to ensure faith in those results, the actual administration of elections cannot be partisan.
And many Republican candidates for secretary of state … disagree.
Oh, and before I leave discussion of Arizona and nonsense allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 race behind, I want to share a key piece of news:
They’ve packed up their black footie pajamas and slithered off into the darkness.
And frankly, it’s no wonder.
oof
But as an erudite consumer of this missive, you probably already suspect that a little “shame” and “abject incompetence” can’t deter the talented grifters at Cyber Ninjas.
A $50k-a-day fine, however, is another matter.
But there’s contempt … and there’s CONTEMPT.
To the tune of $50,000 a day until Cyber Ninjas turns over said public records.
But apparently the company isn’t even paying its own attorney, so compliance already looked like a long shot …
… and that was before the company announced later on Thursday that it was “shutting down.”
whoops
It remains to be seen whether Cyber Ninjas CEO (described as “former” by the company’s beleaguered lawyer in court on Thursday) Doug Logan will continue to sleep on the enormous pile of money his firm was paid to conduct its sham “audit” ($5.7 million, specifically, though the company claimed it somehow lost $2 million conducting its MAGA-tastic dog and pony show) or will actually be forced to pay the contempt fines and/or turn over those suddenly extremely expensive documents to the newspaper.
Reproductive Rights: This is another area where no one should underestimate Republicans’ creativity.
Every GOP-controlled state already has draconian abortion restrictions enshrined in state law, but with the U.S. Supreme Court considering a case that could well spell the end of Roe v. Wade and access to safe, legal abortion across large swaths of the country, these lawmakers might just go HAM on us.
And as an erudite consumer of this missive, you also probably don’t need me to point out that the thing that all of these states have in common is a GOP-controlled legislature.
Books and Teaching About Racism and LGBTQ+ Issues and Anything Else That Makes Straight White People Uncomfortable: “Critical race theory” and supposedly “objectionable” books became a major issue in last fall’s Virginia elections, and we should expect Republicans across the country to continue flogging these racist and homophobic canards in hope of replicating the GOP’s surprise success in the Old Dominion.
I’ll be working on roundups of such bills as legislative sessions convene, but this item from Indiana is a helpful indication of what we can expect from Republicans in the months to come:
Baldwin begged to differ.
Yes, Baldwin said that teaching about Naziism and fascism as bad things is going “too far.”
The same kind of (white) people who screamed that taking down statues of Confederate traitors is “erasing history” are trying to codify the actual erasure of history.
Imagine growing up in a world where no one in schools is allowed to tell kids that racism, sexism, homophobia, fascism, and Naziism are bad.
Now imagine what horrors those kids might be capable of when they grow up.
Also, Gerrymandering!
… okay, not actually—it just depressed me too much to end on that note.
Analysis of the current round of redistricting continues, and even though the current hot (garbage) take is that congressional redistricting is a wash for Democrats (fucking impossible when you started with a situation skewed extremely in Republicans’ favor, whether you’ve “seen enough” or not), analysis of state-level redistricting takes a little longer because
A. there are thousands of legislative districts across the country vs. a piddling 435 House districts and
B. more political journalistic resources get pumped in to congressional district analysis on any given day than state district analysis usually gets in a month (my Daily Kos Elections fam notwithstanding, of course).
… which is really just a long-winded way of saying More To Come Soon!
Welp, that’s a wrap for this week.
I really appreciate the time we’ve spent together here.
I super hope you were able to recharge a little over the past few weeks (though I know the holidays can be anything but restful).
You deserve the time and space to do restorative things and take care of yourself.
You’re important.
We need you.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2073102
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee