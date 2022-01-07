The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
  • /
  • RSS - World
  • /
  • 'Remain in jeopardy': Markey, Warren call for probe into immigration abuses at Plymouth jail
“A traitor only becomes one if their plot is discovered. The imposition of guilt means nothing to those who feign loyalty. More skilled conspirators wield treason as a clinical tool of regime change and political expediency. Then, with their own hand writing history, such traitors may wear the clothes of patriots.” ― Stewart Stafford
A+ A A-

'Remain in jeopardy': Markey, Warren call for probe into immigration abuses at Plymouth jail

  • Print
Details
Category: World
Hits: 5

The Plymouth County, Massachusetts, sheriff's office announced last fall that it would be ending its agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This is a major step forward: The 287(g) program, which allows local law enforcement to act as federal immigration agents, is a discriminatory and flawed policy that the Justice Department said has resulted in racial profiling.

But in a major step back, immigrants detained at a facility managed by the sheriff’s department are alleging abuses, and retaliation by staff for reporting those abuses, U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren wrote in a Jan. 3 letter to the Biden administration. They call on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and acting ICE Director Tae Johnson to open an immediate investigation.

Markey and Warren write that attorneys, advocates, and family members “have raised serious concerns” over the treatment of immigrants detained at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility (PCCF), “including detainees’ lack of access to food and hot water, inadequate medical care, insufficient hygienic maintenance, limited and monitored interactions with counsel, violation of their rights to practice religion, and retaliatory punishment.”

Some of that retaliatory punishment is detailed in a Jan. 5 report from WGBH, which said that when a Muslim detainee complained that he was denied space to practice his faith—in violation of his rights and ICE policy—he was thrown into solitary confinement. ICE has commonly used solitary confinement to punish immigrants, locking them away for as long as 300 days, a DHS inspector general report said in 2020.

In a second incident detailed in WGBH’s report, officials blocked a detained man from accessing a type of visa available to undocumented immigrants who are victims of violent crime and then cooperate with law enforcement. Michaell Acosta Granados was “savagely attacked” by a fellow detainee after reporting harassment by another person in custody. He cooperated with officials, a U-visa requirement. “But Plymouth officials denied his application and did not have a policy in place for reviewing U-visa applications, despite being required to do so by state law,” the report said.

“We are highly concerned that the rights and health of people detained on behalf of ICE at PCCF remain in jeopardy,” Markey and Warren wrote in the letter to Mayorkas and Johnson. “Detainees should have access to a safe, dignified, and lawful environment.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Massachusetts led a successful legal fight in 2020 to release detained immigrants from PCCF amid the pandemic. Parties agreed to dismiss the lawsuit after “the population of the unit was reduced by over 90 percent,” the ACLU said at the time. But following the end of ICE agreements for Bristol (which has its own history of abuses) and Franklin Counties in 2021, immigrants are again being sent to PCCF for detention.

Mayorkas cited mistreatment in announcing the end of Bristol’s contract last May, saying “we will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention.” Going by his own words, PCCF deserves the same fate as Bristol.

“People inside have kept speaking up, kept recording messages to share with the public, have kept speaking to their families, even under the threat of again physical assault by correctional officers, harassment, being put in solitary confinement, being transferred to other facilities and all, of course, under the threat of deportation,” Boston Immigration Justice Accompaniment Network volunteer Elizabeth Nguyen told WGBH.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2073047

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015