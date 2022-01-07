Capitol rioter accused of stealing sign arrested for deadly drunk driving accident while out on bond

Emily Hernandez is a 22-year-old Missouri woman who has been out on bond while she awaits a trial and resolution for her part in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Hernandez has been charged with five misdemeanors, “including knowingly entering a restricted building without authority, demonstrating in the Capitol, stealing, and knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building with intent to impede the government.”

One year later, Hernandez is once again going to jail, this time for allegedly killing a woman and seriously injuring a man after hitting them on Interstate 44 in Missouri. According to authorities, Hernandez was driving drunk the wrong way on an interstate highway at 7 PM Wednesday evening, when the accident happened.

The woman who died was Victoria Wilson, a 32-year-old from St. Clair, Missouri, and her husband was seriously injured. According the the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wilson was the mother of 15-year-old and 10-year-old boys. Vickie, as her family called her, was a home health care aide who “worked primarily with disabled people, including children.”

She and her husband were coming back from a dinner to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary a few days early, since Victoria worked on weekends.

Hernandez’s lawyer, Ethan Corlija, who had described his client during a press conference last year as “the girl next door” who was in “an unfortunate situation and it’s one she didn’t want to put herself in,” had less to say about his client today.

“My heart goes out to the other motorist who lost their life and their family,” Corlija told the press on Thursday. He said the “tragic event” was “not intentional.” Hernandez’s lawyer also said that the his client was set to plead guilty to a single Capitol riot charge at a court hearing on Monday. Corlija told The Kansas City Star that this plan isn’t set in stone, of course. “But this is kind of a moment-by-moment situation. Her attorney in D.C. and I have been in communication all morning and the plan is to proceed forward on Monday. Of course, that could change, and a lot of it has to do with the condition Emily will be in. If her medical condition is compromised, then we won’t be able to proceed.”

That’s Hernandez on the right

Hernandez was originally busted for her part in the Capitol insurrection after social media images she and others posted showed her holding up a piece of a sign that was broken off from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Real classy stuff.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol told reporters that there is no mugshot for Hernandez because she was hospitalized after the wreck. She is expected to make a full recovery.

