News Roundup: One year from the Jan. 6 insurrection, Republican extremism has only grown

In the news today: The anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a day when Donald Trump, his allies, a majority of Republican lawmakers, and a violent mob attempted to nullify the results of a United States election rather than abide an election loss.
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• 'He lost': Biden delivers stinging rebuke of Trump, GOP on one-year anniversary of Capitol siege
• In the year since Jan. 6, America’s radical right has hardened into an anti-democratic insurgency
• 'Party of personal responsibility’ practically a no-show for Jan. 6 moment of silence on House floor
• 'Candlelight vigils' for those who attacked Congress show Republicanism extremism is still growing
• Election not stolen: Arizona election officials debunk claims in state review of Trump's 2020 loss
Community Spotlight:
• Did a COVID vaccination cause your uncle's heart attack? VAERS and the post-hoc fallacy
Also trending from the community:
• Why people who loathe Trump have such a difficult time with his supporters (Part II)
• Washington Post imagines electric cars stuck in snow instead of gas ones, just like trolls online
• Maricopa County issues report on Cyber Ninjas' audit. No surprise: Everything was wrong!
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2073136
