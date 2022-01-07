News Roundup: One year from the Jan. 6 insurrection, Republican extremism has only grown

In the news today: The anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a day when Donald Trump, his allies, a majority of Republican lawmakers, and a violent mob attempted to nullify the results of a United States election rather than abide an election loss.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• 'He lost': Biden delivers stinging rebuke of Trump, GOP on one-year anniversary of Capitol siege

• In the year since Jan. 6, America’s radical right has hardened into an anti-democratic insurgency

• 'Party of personal responsibility’ practically a no-show for Jan. 6 moment of silence on House floor

• 'Candlelight vigils' for those who attacked Congress show Republicanism extremism is still growing

• Election not stolen: Arizona election officials debunk claims in state review of Trump's 2020 loss

Community Spotlight:

• Did a COVID vaccination cause your uncle's heart attack? VAERS and the post-hoc fallacy

• Dear Independent Voter

Also trending from the community:

• Why people who loathe Trump have such a difficult time with his supporters (Part II)

• Washington Post imagines electric cars stuck in snow instead of gas ones, just like trolls online

• Maricopa County issues report on Cyber Ninjas' audit. No surprise: Everything was wrong!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2073136