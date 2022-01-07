The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

“A traitor only becomes one if their plot is discovered. The imposition of guilt means nothing to those who feign loyalty. More skilled conspirators wield treason as a clinical tool of regime change and political expediency. Then, with their own hand writing history, such traitors may wear the clothes of patriots.” ― Stewart Stafford
News Roundup: One year from the Jan. 6 insurrection, Republican extremism has only grown

In the news today: The anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a day when Donald Trump, his allies, a majority of Republican lawmakers, and a violent mob attempted to nullify the results of a United States election rather than abide an election loss.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

'He lost': Biden delivers stinging rebuke of Trump, GOP on one-year anniversary of Capitol siege

In the year since Jan. 6, America’s radical right has hardened into an anti-democratic insurgency

'Party of personal responsibility’ practically a no-show for Jan. 6 moment of silence on House floor

'Candlelight vigils' for those who attacked Congress show Republicanism extremism is still growing

Election not stolen: Arizona election officials debunk claims in state review of Trump's 2020 loss

Community Spotlight:

Did a COVID vaccination cause your uncle's heart attack? VAERS and the post-hoc fallacy

Dear Independent Voter

Also trending from the community:

Why people who loathe Trump have such a difficult time with his supporters (Part II)

Washington Post imagines electric cars stuck in snow instead of gas ones, just like trolls online

Maricopa County issues report on Cyber Ninjas' audit. No surprise: Everything was wrong!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2073136

