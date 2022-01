Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 15:58 Hits: 3

A sudden spike in gas prices in Kazakhstan has prompted thousands to take to the streets in protest, sparking a level of unrest the county hasn’t seen since it gained independence. Here's a look at why demonstrators are angry and what it means for the country.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2022/0106/Attacks-on-government-buildings-erode-stability-in-Kazakhstan?icid=rss