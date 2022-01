Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 16:51 Hits: 2

President Miguel Díaz-Canel approved the creation of privately owned businesses in Cuba this fall. Since then, 22% of the licenses have been granted to women. But Cuban women say they still face a patriarchal society that favors men and male-owned businesses.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2022/0106/Cuba-s-female-entrepreneurs-tackle-chores-then-machismo-culture?icid=rss