Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022

Twelve months after an insurrectionist right-wing mob incited by then-President Donald Trump stormed and occupied the US Capitol, many Americans fear that deepening polarization could result in a sequel, or worse. In the absence of agreement on basic facts and rules of political engagement, can further violence and threats to democracy be prevented?

