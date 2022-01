Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 12:45 Hits: 0

Within the space of just a few generations, humanity has created the material conditions for establishing the kind of society that our ancestors could hardly imagine. But everything now depends on whether we can figure out the politics of wealth distribution.

