Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 14:45 Hits: 0

After two decades of war in Afghanistan, the international community must now unite to win a fragile peace. It should start by ending an economic and financial freeze that is destroying lives and robbing a generation of children of hope.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/end-economic-blockade-of-afghanistan-by-kevin-watkins-2022-01