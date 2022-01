Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 15:30 Hits: 0

After years of central banks keeping interest rates low and pumping liquidity into financial markets, asset valuations are at historic highs. While entrepreneurs and venture-capital founders tell themselves that "capital is a strategy," bubble finance is no substitute for a business plan that can achieve positive cash flow.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/attracting-nontraditional-capital-is-not-a-business-plan-by-william-h-janeway-2022-01