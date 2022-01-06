One year later, what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 is still sickening, shocking, and so, so sad

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 14:45 Hits: 1

One year ago today, there was definite concern about what would happen at Trump’s rally. Definite concern about the stunt that Republicans like Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz had already announced they were going to pull. Definite concern about whether Mike Pence would actually do his constitutional duty. Most of all, there was definite concern about the call Donald Trump had made for white supremacist militias to join him in Washington, D.C. for a “wild” time. The days leading up to Jan. 6 had been filled with Trump pushing ever more outrageous versions of the Big Lie. The evening before had seen Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, and others at a rally that clearly hinted at the potential for violence.

None of this was preparation for the reality of what happened on Jan. 6.

The scenes of Trump supporters shoving over police barricades, battering overwhelmed members of the Capitol Police, scaling scaffolding, forcing their way up the stairs, smashing windows, and forcing their way through the doors of the Capitol building still came as an utter shock. Images from inside the building, where Trump’s followers flooded into the House and Senate chambers, chanting for the death of then-Vice President Mike Pence and calling out the names of lawmakers they intended to kill, were beyond stunning. Scenes of men prowling the halls in militia gear, carrying zip tie restraints, bashing open Congressional offices to put their feet up on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s desk, stealing everything from paperwork to computers to the actual speaker’s podium … were literally sickening.

And then it went on. And on. Unchecked by Trump, who refused to either call on his followers to withdraw, or send to the Capitol the forces needed to end the assault. It was confusing, terrifying, enraging, and simply incomprehensible. The nation watched it happen … and still didn’t believe it. Tragically, a year later, a repeat of these events seems all too believable.

Those reporting on the events at Daily Kos and from newsrooms across the nation were as shocked as anyone. However, we had the luxury of our keyboards; of getting down events as fast as we could and relaying everything we saw, heard, or learned to readers. That didn’t completely cushion the emotional impact of what we were seeing on our screens, but at least it provided an outlet.

As the nation reaches the first anniversary of that awful day, there are some good signs. At least 725 people have been arrested for their participation in the Capitol assault; the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol has interviewed over 300 of those connected to Jan. 6 events and collected thousands of documents; and this first remembrance of that day is set to be marked by a peaceful speech from President Joe Biden rather than another violent uprising.

However, that doesn’t mean the spark that flared into ugly flames last Jan. 6 has been extinguished. Rather than condemn Trump’s actions and turn back toward democracy, Republicans—even those who spent the day huddled in the Capitol, texting Trump desperate pleas to call off his ravening mob—swiftly moved not to push Trump from the party, but to push the party into support of both Trump’s Big Lie and Jan. 6 violence. Members of Congress and the right-wing media have spent the last year lining up behind lies about election fraud, minimizing or distorting what happened on Jan. 6, and purging their party of anyone who wouldn’t go along with abandoning democracy.

As The Washington Post reported on the event of this sad anniversary, this is how Republicans have changed over the last year:

On the Saturday in November 2020 when Joe Biden was declared president-elect, Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno took to Twitter to congratulate Biden and his running mate and to urge his “conservative friends” to accept the results of the presidential election. ... But just over a year later, Moreno—now a candidate in Ohio’s Republican Senate primary—has deleted the tweets calling for unity and, in a new campaign ad, looks directly into the camera and declares, “President Trump says the election was stolen, and he’s right.”

Supporting the lie has become a cornerstone of Republicanism. And supporting the lie means not just ignoring what happened on Jan. 6, but justifying the actions of those involved.

Republicans first acted to minimize what happened one year ago today. Then they acted to deny the truth. Now they are on to the far more dangerous stage in which celebrating those events is de rigueur to be a Republican candidate.

A schedule for Jan. 6, 2022

9AM ET — President Biden addresses the nation.

Noon ET — A “Moment of Silence” will be held in a pro forma session of the the House. However, the House is not actually in session, and very few Republicans are expected to be present.

2:00 PM ET — A candlelight vigil begins at the National Mall.

4:00 PM ET — A second vigil begins at the Capitol.

5:30 PM ET — Lawmakers gather on the Capitol steps for a vigil featuring music and prayer.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2072949