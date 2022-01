Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 07:23 Hits: 7

The Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) says Russian paratroopers have been deployed to Kazakhstan at the request of the government in Nur-Sultan to help “stabilize” the situation, amid unprecedented unrest sparked in part by a spike in fuel prices.

