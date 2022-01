Moscow-led bloc to send 'peacekeeping forces' to protest-hit Kazakhstan

Peacekeepers from a Russian-led alliance of ex-Soviet states will be sent to Kazakhstan to help stabilise the country after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed for help quelling protests that he said were being led by "terrorists". The Central Asian country has been rocked by protests since the start of the year over a hike in fuel prices.

