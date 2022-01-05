Macron’s blunt vow to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated takes aim at centrist voters

French President Emmanuel Macron surprised friend and foe alike on Tuesday when he said part of his Covid strategy was to “piss off” the unvaccinated with increasing restrictions to convince them to get a jab. The admission provoked predictably outraged reactions from political opponents, but some analysts say the statement was a calculated ploy to boost his image as a champion of the silent centrist majority standing against political extremes.

