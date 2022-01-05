Trump Qultists can't believe their hero supports vaccination. Watch them freak out

The Anti-Vaxx Chronicles documents stories from the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. tracking the COVID mis- and disinformation on Facebook that is leading to so many deaths. Today we look at how Donald Trump’s biggest supporters rationalize their hero’s support for vaccination, and boy it’s a doozy.

Donald Trump told Bill O’Reilly (really) in an interview that he was vaccinated and boosted.

According to video tweeted by O'Reilly's "No Spin News," the former Fox News host says, "Both the President and I are vaxxed" and then asks Trump, "Did you get the booster?" "Yes," Trump says to a smattering of boos in the audience. "Don't, don't, don't, don't, don't," Trump says in the video, seemingly trying to quiet the boos. "That's all right, it's a very tiny group over there." [...] "Take credit for it. Take credit for it. It's great. What we've done is historic. Don't let them take it away. Don't take it away from ourselves," Trump says. "You are playing right into their hands when you sort of like, 'oh, the vaccine.' If you don't want to take it, you shouldn't be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don't let them take that away from you."

This has, understandably, created a great deal of angst in deplorable circles.

Let’s start with this Facebook thread:

“Trump was speaking in code.”

“Everything he says has a double meaning.”

“Trump is a genius.”

“The satanics.”

Must be nice to live in a world that always confirms your worldview, no matter what people say or do. They’ve spent years claiming Democrats say and believe things they never did, so it’s not much of a stretch for them to do the same thing, but in reverse, with their heroes.

Meanwhile, Newsweek checked out Telegram’s reaction to Trump’s booster.

One major QAnon influencer with 58,800 followers attempted to reassure their followers and explain Trump's comments to them. In a Monday Telegram post: "We don't always understand everything. I love President Trump. I disagree here. I think we may find out something about this soon imo [in my opinion] either way, think for yourself. You are in the right spot here. Just don't cuss up a storm, we have so many twists and turns already." The influencer continued: "I believe the end will explain the middle. But, we are all to think for ourselves and most of you guys are still with me on this vax crap. If we are confused by Pres Trump's comments, I'm sure Deep State is. Maybe he would be a danger to society arrested otherwise idk [I don't know] but I'm gonna continue locally and here doing what we all must every day."

Ah, Trump was just masterfully confusing the Deep State. All’s good!

In a post shared with his 75,200 followers, Sabal said: "Knowing what we know. Whenever POTUS 45 promotes something, the other side does the total opposite. They get disgusted by that thing. Trump derangement still runs deep. Trump still says that those who don't want the vax should not be forced to take it. That is the most important thing he said. The messaging here is clear.

Oh, so Trump was getting people to not take the vaccine by promoting it! Brilliant! Except, we’re taking the vaccine no matter what Trump says. Just because they do the opposite of what liberals do doesn’t mean we act that stupidly. Indeed, Breitbart’s John Nolte has even claimed that liberals are killing conservatives on purpose by promoting vaccination, because of some weird reverse psychology thing.

In a country where elections are decided on razor-thin margins, does it not benefit one side if their opponents simply drop dead? If I wanted to use reverse psychology to convince people not to get a life-saving vaccination, I would do exactly what [Howard] Stern and the left are doing… I would bully and taunt and mock and ridicule you for not getting vaccinated, knowing the human response would be, Hey, fuck you, I’m never getting vaccinated! And why is that a perfectly human response? Because no one ever wants to feel like they are being bullied or ridiculed or mocked or pushed into doing anything.

In another piece, Nolte wrote this:

The organized left is deliberately putting unvaccinated Trump supporters in an impossible position where they can either NOT get a life-saving vaccine or CAN feel like cucks caving to the ugliest, smuggest bullies in the world [...] The left’s morality is guided only by that which furthers their fascist agenda, and so using reverse psychology to trick Trump supporters NOT to get a life-saving vaccine is, to them, a moral good. The more of us who die, the better.

In a sea of conservative stupid, this ranks among the most stupid of all. And you know how fierce the competition is!

Back to Trump, here’s conservative cartoonist Ben Garrison turning on his idol:

never thought i would see the day ben garrison turned on trump pic.twitter.com/6S89RL9UXz December 23, 2021

Telegram was full of similar messages, like this one:

How quickly 'Trumpers' and liberal-conservatives forget that this entire COVID debacle, including vaccines and mass vaccination, was initiated and promoted under Donald Trump and the Republican Party's watch. Somehow they're now attempting to claim the moral high ground as though this is a Joe Biden problem. Democrats are corrupt. Republicans are corrupt. If you're still on that merry-go-round then time to wake up and join us over here where TRUTH and FREEDOM is prioritised over party politics.

Alex Jones lost his shit.

Alex Jones is flipping out after Trump said he got the booster: “Hell, we’re fighting Bill Gates and Fauci and Biden and the New World Order and Psaki and the Davos Group .. and now we’ve got Trump on their team!” pic.twitter.com/fyEfx1OcFp December 21, 2021

Let’s end with another Facebook thread:

What a world we live in.

What a world.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2072616