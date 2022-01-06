The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
  • /
  • RSS - World
  • /
  • Racist caller says Asian American news anchor 'can keep her Korean to herself,' Twitter claps back
“A traitor only becomes one if their plot is discovered. The imposition of guilt means nothing to those who feign loyalty. More skilled conspirators wield treason as a clinical tool of regime change and political expediency. Then, with their own hand writing history, such traitors may wear the clothes of patriots.” ― Stewart Stafford
A+ A A-

Racist caller says Asian American news anchor 'can keep her Korean to herself,' Twitter claps back

  • Print
Details
Category: World
Hits: 6

A news anchor from Missouri has gone viral after sharing a voicemail she received from a viewer in response to a segment in which she mentioned eating dumpling soup to celebrate New Year’s Day. In a video posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Michelle Li of NBC News affiliate KSDK played a call from a viewer who felt Li was being “very Asian.”

“This evening, your Asian anchor mentioned something about being Asian, and Asian people eat dumplings on New Year’s Day, and I kind of take offense to that,” the caller said.

“I don’t think it was appropriate that she said that and, she was being very Asian and … I don’t know,” she continued. “She can keep her Korean to herself, alright? Sorry, it was annoying.”

The viewer also complained that Li was given special treatment; she felt as though white anchors who mentioned foods they liked to eat on the holiday would have instead been fired.

Li’s comment came after reading a story about classic foods Americans eat on New Year’s Day. She shared that, like “a lot of Korean people do,” she had eaten dumpling soup. The remark was intended to make the segment inclusive.

“The first time I read that (story at 5 PM), I was like, ‘Are those like, American traditions? Because those seem very Southern,’” Li said in an interview with TODAY Food, “And, you know, I just don’t remember having those traditions.”

Li told TODAY Food that while she initially was not going to share the voicemail, she thought about it for a while and decided it needed to be heard.

“I’d love to say something back,” Li tweeted on Jan. 1.

I’d love to say something back. pic.twitter.com/zrXgiwQbR9

The clip quickly went viral, with many viewers reclaiming the comment meant to insult Li by making it a hashtag, #VeryAsian, and sharing stories of what they do to display their identity.

Li further explained why she shared what she ate in an article for KSDK News:

The reason I said that is because I am an Asian American, and I am of Korean descent. I grew up in Missouri, and I was raised by white parents. I reconnected with my Korean family in 1998, and I’ve been incorporating Korean culture in my life since.

So, like many American families, we do a mix of traditions, if any at all. As I was looking at my own social media feeds, I saw a lot of my friends eating a mix of foods and playing games—Korean dumpling soup, Chinese noodles, collards, and so forth. And since I have a son who is mixed race, I feel it’s important to expose him to Korean culture in our every day lives.

When I read that story, I thought I’d just add a little line, because who gets to define American culture these days? I’m American. My friends are American. And even growing up in Missouri, I didn’t grow up eating collards, cornbread, or pork for New Year’s. My sister-in-law actually said she grew up eating pickled herring. We all have different and shared experiences.

My point is, I thought it was important for me to mention a little line as banter, but I didn’t think it was a big deal.

Li also noted that the viewer’s comments come amid record levels of violence targeting Asian Americans in the U.S.

According to Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition of organizations dedicated to addressing anti-Asian discrimination, at least 10,370 incidents of anti-Asian bias have been reported from Mar. 19, 2020, to Sept. 30. This data comes alongside others, confirming a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Last month, data by the FBI found that hate crime reports actually rose by 76% in 2020.

“This climate has been really scary in many ways,” Li said. “I still am very cautious about where I go and who I’m with and I hate that — that I’ve had to change my behavior based on the actions of others.”

But while some few were “offended” by her attempt at being inclusive and American— because America is full of different cultures— others were proud and grateful of her mention.

It's subtle but people do notice! Something small but representation matters...we are not all eating cornbread, my friends... though it is delicious. https://t.co/RiSiP7JGLppic.twitter.com/AFBLIgOhX6

And not to mention Li also had the support of her station.

“KSDK fully supports our excellent award-winning anchor/reporter Michelle Li. A viewer advised Michelle to ‘keep her Korean to herself’ when Michelle ad-libbed during a newscast about the Korean tradition of eating dumpling soup for good luck on New Year’s Day. At KSDK, we embrace diversity in the people we hire, the stories we tell and our local community. We will continue supporting Michelle and celebrating diversity and inclusion.”

From local viewers to celebrities, people came together to support Li and share their own stories on social media. One viewer’s hate helped start a movement. 

In conversation with NBC Asian America, Li said she was very shocked at how quickly she garnered a response from individuals after posting the video.

“It became this really beautiful thing, where instead of this disheartening feeling that I had the night before, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, people are sharing pictures of their families and their happy New Year meals, and they’re using this hashtag to say something, hashtag #VeryAsian, to show support and solidarity.’”

“It just felt really like this racist, ugly phone call ended up being a real gift,” she added.

2022 is the year to be #veryasian -- in our mixed house, we like to say, "We all Asian!" Send noods. Keep the dumplings on the stove. Thank you for the love, let's make something out of it. Now I'm thinking... pic.twitter.com/gJIstEroJh

Li told TODAY Food that she is very excited to see where the hashtag #VeryAsian goes and plans to call the woman who left her a voicemail back to invite her to get dumplings together.

“Maybe we can call it a segment, ‘Dumplings with Michelle,’ or something,” she laughed. 

She even changed both her Twitter and Instagram bios to read “VERY ASIAN.”

Honestly, I am here for it. I am super-Asian and had chicken over rice on New Year’s Day— yes, with both the RED and WHITE sauce. But I do wish I had had dumplings.

Americans eat all types of foods. What did you eat for New Year? Share your food pics and favorite recipes! I’d love to try them.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2072626

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015