News roundup: The one-year anniversary of the insurrection nears

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
In the news today: Thursday is the one-year anniversary of the Donald Trump cultists’ attempt to overthrow the U.S. government, and the news of the day reflects that. Another right-wing paramilitary group’s potential involvement was revealed; three more lawsuits were filed against Trump for his role in inciting the insurrection; the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol wants to talk to Fox News’ hatemonger Sean Hannity; Trump folded like a cheap suit after Republicans, worried about the 2022 election, begged him to cancel his sedition celebration; and a former Trump lackey went on television to explain how the coup was supposed to work.
Here’s some of what you may have missed:
And from the community:
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2072882
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee