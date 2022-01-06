News roundup: The one-year anniversary of the insurrection nears

In the news today: Thursday is the one-year anniversary of the Donald Trump cultists’ attempt to overthrow the U.S. government, and the news of the day reflects that. Another right-wing paramilitary group’s potential involvement was revealed; three more lawsuits were filed against Trump for his role in inciting the insurrection; the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol wants to talk to Fox News’ hatemonger Sean Hannity; Trump folded like a cheap suit after Republicans, worried about the 2022 election, begged him to cancel his sedition celebration; and a former Trump lackey went on television to explain how the coup was supposed to work.

Here’s some of what you may have missed:

And from the community:

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2072882