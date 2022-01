Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 02:31 Hits: 1

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published late Tuesday that part of his coronavirus strategy was to "piss off" the unvaccinated (using the term "emmerder" in French), a cutting and rather vulgar remark that prompted surprise among the public and condemnation from political rivals less than four months before presidential elections.

