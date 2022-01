Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 19:17 Hits: 6

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba tightened border controls on Wednesday as the Caribbean island nation moved to tamp down a growing wave of coronavirus infections while keeping doors open for its economically vital tourism industry. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/06/cuba-tightens-border-controls-as-coronavirus-infections-rebound