Senegal rejects bid to toughen strict anti-LGBT law

“The Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci used the term ‘cultural hegemony’ to describe the way in which ideas and concepts which benefit a dominant class are universalized. They become norms, adopted whole and unexamined, which shape our thinking. Perhaps we suffer from agricultural hegemony: what is deemed to be good for farmers or landowners is deemed, without question or challenge, to be good for everyone.” ― George Monbiot, Feral: Searching for Enchantment on the Frontiers of Rewilding