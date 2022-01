Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 17:21 Hits: 5

On Monday, Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, a blood-testing startup, was convicted of fraud for misleading investors about the efficacy of a testing device. Some analysts say the verdict could make Silicon Valley entrepreneurs reconsider risky business strategies.

