Peter Navarro gives yet another off-the-rails interview describing his Jan. 6 'plan'—and it's a coup

MSNBC primetime host Ari Melber called former Trump White House official Peter Navarro, to the carpet Tuesday, while Navarro appeared to indict himself repeatedly via his role in the coup on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and babbled on about “election irregularities.”

Navarro appeared as delusional as usual, denying the simple premise that the 2020 presidential election was indeed won by President Joe Biden and that all the courts and lawyers in the land couldn’t make Trump president again.

Navarro started the interview by alleging that his new book, In Trump Time, proves that Trump and loathsome snake and recently indicted Steve Bannon are innocent in the insurrection. His interview with Melber proved just the opposite.

Navarro discussed in length the plan devised by himself and Bannon known as the “Green Bay Sweep.”

Navarro described the plan as having “over 100 congressman and senators on Capitol Hill ready to implement ‘the sweep.” Explaining that the plan was simply designed “to challenge the election results in six battleground states–Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania [he forgets about Arizona].” Adding: “We believed that if votes were sent back to those battleground states, and looked at again, there would be enough concern from lawmakers that those states would decertify the election and throw the election to the House of Representatives.”

Navarro then attempts to tell Melber that “the sweep” was legal and written into the Constitution.

Melber, like a shark who’s just been chummed with bloody fish, attacks Navarro with biting precision saying, “Do you realize you are describing a coup?”

Melber tries to speak rationally with Navarro about how it’s both “dangerous” and “dumb” for the losing side of an election to attempt to manipulate the outcome. But, Navarro insists that despite the loss in the Supreme Court and in every state that was challenged by the Trump administration, all was not lost and former Vice President Pence just didn’t do his part in the plan and “betrayed” Trump.

”The remedy was for Pence, as the quarterback in the Greenbay Sweep to remand the votes back to the six battleground states for ten days to see if there were any election irregularities,” Navarro said.

Navarro blamed Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short for foiling the plan.

Navarro says his vision of Pence was to “explain to him that as I documented in my three-volume report, that in all likelihood there was significant election fraud and irregularities across the six battleground states.”

Melber responds, “It's people like you that the Constitution is designed to stop. And it worked.”

But just as he did in December during an interview with the Daily Beast, Navarro can’t help himself. He’s like a toddler who’s just scribbled on the wall with mommy’s lipstick—he continues to say the wrong thing.

“The Green Bay Sweep was very well thought out. It was designed to get us 24 hours of televised hearings,” the ex-Trump trade adviser told the Daily Beast. “But we thought that we could bypass the corporate media by getting this stuff televised.”

The funniest quote, out of all of the press interviews Navarro’s doing for his book was with Rolling Stone magazine. When asked whether or not Trump was in on the plan, at first he says he doesn’t know. Then he plainly contradicts himself.

“You asked me whether he was read in on the Green Bay Packers Sweep plan, OK? He understood what was supposed to happen that day. All you need to do is listen to this speech from the Ellipse that morning. You know, ‘If Mike does the right thing’—you just have to listen to what he said. “My clear understanding, but not from speaking to him directly, is that he [Trump] understood what the strategy was. The strategy was to challenge the votes with the 100 plus-group of congressmen that day, send them back to the states and let the chips fall where they may. But it wasn’t me who sat down and said, ‘Hey, boss, we can run the Green Bay Packers Sweep, we do X, Y and Z.’ That wasn’t my role.”

