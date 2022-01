Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 17:05 Hits: 1

Each week, Ghana receives 15 million items of used clothing sent from the West. But 40% of the products get discarded due to poor quality. They end up at landfills and in bodies of water, polluting entire ecosystems.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/used-clothes-choke-both-markets-and-environment-in-ghana/a-60340513?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf