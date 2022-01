Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 18:22 Hits: 1

As economies around the world rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the two main superpowers are racing ahead. DW gives a snapshot of who benefits most from record-high global GDP worth $94 trillion.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-china-covid-recovery-dwarfs-all-others/a-60334211?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf