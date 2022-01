Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 13:21 Hits: 0

On December 23, Mali was accused by several of its international partners, including France, of allowing mercenaries from the Russian private security firm Wagner Group into its territory. Though the Malian government denied the accusations, several Russian military airplanes have flown between Bamako and Russia over the past few months.

