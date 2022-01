Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 15:22 Hits: 0

Conservative challenger Valérie Pécresse could run French President Emmanuel Macron close in the second round of this year's election if she can squeeze past right-wing rivals in round one, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220105-new-french-election-poll-shows-macron-would-beat-main-challenger-p%C3%A9cresse