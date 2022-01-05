Protests in Kazakhstan: ‘A lot of people have nothing to lose’

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 17:25 Hits: 1

Protests have raged in several cities in Kazakhstan since January 2, following a sharp increase in fuel prices in the former Soviet republic. Videos shared widely on social media show thousands of people taking to the streets, a rare outbreak of dissent in Kazakhstan where protests are tightly controlled. Security forces have struggled to quell the crowds, who have begun storming public offices and setting fire to buildings.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220105-kazakhstan-protest-storm-public-buildings-fuel-costs