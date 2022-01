Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 18:00 Hits: 2

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will require almost all travellers from the European Union to have a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to entry along with a valid COVID certificate, starting on Friday, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Read full story

