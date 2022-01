Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 18:30 Hits: 2

In 1892, Homer Plessy, a Black man, was arrested in Louisiana for refusing to leave a whites-only train car. His arrest led to a Supreme Court ruling that upheld racial segregation for 50 years. On Wednesday, Louisiana’s governor extended Plessy a posthumous pardon.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2022/0105/A-pardon-for-the-past-Louisiana-honors-civil-rights-pioneer-Plessy?icid=rss