The Daily Show fixes Fox News commentary by taking out the racism

Just imagine if Fox News hosts were actually capable of news analysis that went beyond feeding into racist stereotypes. Well, The Daily Show, Comedy Central’s satirical news program, had some fun with just that scenario leading up to the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The show, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, spliced together video footage of the rioters with sound bites from a few of the conservative network’s famed talking heads. So, instead of condemning Black Lives Matter activists as the Fox News hosts intended, the edited video made it look like the hosts were criticizing actual terrorists.

Imagine phrases like “mob-like behavior” and violence that is “unacceptable in this country” applying to white people storming the Capitol.

Fox News talking about BLM protesters but make the footage January 6th pic.twitter.com/GWpAGPUF5D January 5, 2022

At one point, host Tucker Carlson said: “It’s not a protest. These aren’t children. These are adults, and they’re destroying our country.” Carlson was speaking about a group of about 30 protesters outside the Portland, Oregon, home of Chad Wolf, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security; the network claims the group terrorized Wolf and his family. In reality, they were rallying in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and those in Oregon had been protesting every day to demand justice after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, causing the Black father’s death outside of a convenience store on May 25, 2020.

It’s not that officer, Derek Chauvin, who Wolf criticized. It was those fighting for justice after Floyd’s death. Wolf said in September of 2020: "Let me be clear: Those who seek to undermine our democratic institutions, indiscriminately destroy our businesses and attack our law enforcement officers and fellow citizens are a threat to the homeland. The department has experienced this firsthand in Portland, Oregon, where violent opportunists repeatedly targeted and attempt to burn down a federal courthouse, the seat of justice in downtown Portland." Even in a statement condemning violence at the U.S. Capitol the day after the insurrection, Wolf found a way to divert attention away from the actual insurrectionists. “While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisle, specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends,” Wolf said. Rep. Cori Bush, of Missouri, said soon after being sworn in that if the rioters had been Black, they "would have been shot." "Had it been people who look like me, had it been the same amount of people, but had they been black and brown, we wouldn't have made it up those steps," Bush said. "We wouldn't have made it to be able to get into the door and bust windows and go put our feet up on the desks of Congress members." "We need to call it what it is — it is white supremacy — it was white privilege and it was the call of our president. And it was encouraged by our Republican colleagues," Rep. Cori Bush says. "That's why we are calling for them to be removed. They should not be seated." pic.twitter.com/fpvtBnjw15 January 7, 2021 Journalist Dan Froomkin tweeted on Wednesday: "Not anticipating 1/6 violence wasn't an ‘intelligence failure’. It was racism. They couldn't imagine white people as a threat. That's what needs to change. Not more ‘intelligence sharing,’ AKA adding to the bureaucracy of surveillance.” RELATED: Reflections on the Jan. 6 insurrection from U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn RELATED: Witness: Donald Trump watched the attack on the Capitol from the White House

