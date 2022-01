Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 08:00 Hits: 1

Germany's health minister has said that the country would need 15 million more booster doses to curb the spread of omicron. Meanwhile. Australia's health system is under strain amid a rising caseload. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-germany-needs-15-million-more-boosters-to-slow-omicron/a-60333701?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf