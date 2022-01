Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 08:39 Hits: 2

The German foreign minister has stressed the importance of US-German ties ahead of her first official Washington visit. Tensions with Russia over Ukraine are likely to dominate the agenda of talks.

