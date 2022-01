Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 07:48 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) have described the postponement of the school session for educational institutions in flood-affected states as the right decision. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/05/ptas-applaud-postponement-of-school-session-in-flood-hit-states