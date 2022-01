Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 17:14 Hits: 2

On Monday, the first Cambodian American to be elected mayor in the United States took office. Sokhary Chau, a refugee, will represent the city of Lowell, Massachusetts. A recent change to the town’s election process yielded the city’s most diverse class of officeholders.

