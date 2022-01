Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 21:31 Hits: 4

Spotted owl populations have continued to decline in the Pacific Northwest as the invasive barred owl becomes more prevalent in old-growth forests.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0104/Save-at-risk-owls-by-culling-rivals-Tough-choices-in-US-Northwest?icid=rss